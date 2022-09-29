The Government of Madagascar, including Six Malagasy ministries and government agencies joined the U.S. Embassy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) for a two-day Water Resource Management Workshop September 27-28 to develop sustainable, practical steps that the Madagascar can take to improve the nation’s water security.

The U.S. water security experts helped Malagasy government officials consider ways to address the critical challenges that drought, flooding, and changing climate patterns pose to the nation’s agriculture and economic development. In her remarks, U.S. Ambassador Claire Pierangelo stated, “Access to clean water is a critical human need and essential to the commercial and agricultural needs of the nation.”

This workshop is a part of the U.S. government’s broader commitment to improving water and sanitation in Madagascar. In addition to the ongoing efforts of the U.S. Department of Defense and USAFRICOM, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has provided $46 million in water and sanitation assistance since 2017, improving access to clean water in both rural and urban areas throughout the country. The United States stands side by side with Madagascar like the mpirahalahy mianala to help improve the health and well-being of the Malagasy people.