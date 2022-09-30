The outgoing Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E Mr. Khaled El Abyab, paid a farewell call on President Wavel Ramkalawan at State House yesterday morning, as his tenure comes to end.

The President commended Ambassador Abyab for the valuable role he has played during his tenure in enhancing the relationship and bond of friendship between Seychelles and Eygpt.

“Thank you for reaffirming the friendly relations between our two countries. The government of Seychelles looks forward to working closely with your successor, in the same manner, to further reinforce our bilateral ties for win-win cooperation in various fields, such as trade and investment. I wish you all the best in your next assignment,” said President Ramkalawan.

The meeting between the Head of State and Ambassador Abyab provided an opportunity for them to further discussed the main areas of cooperation between the two countries, namely tourism, capacity building, trade and investment as well as the environment.They also spoke about the upcoming Climate Change Conference 2022 (COP27), which will be held in Sharm el-Sheik, Egypt in November 2022.

Further to that, Ambassador Abyab briefed President Ramkalawan on the three Seychellois nationals, currently serving their life sentences in Egypt, whereby they have been moved to a prison closer to Cairo that is more comfortable and will allow the Seychellois Ambassador based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and their families to visit them. Ambassador Abyab reassured him that they are in good health and that the Egyptian government will do its best to respond whenever there is a request for a visit.

Speaking to the local press after the meeting, Ambassador Abyab outlined the achievements during his 4 years in office, which included resuming training courses that are being offered by the Egyptian agency of partnership for development and other institutions. Furthermore, in the tourism sector.

Also present for the farewell call at State House was the Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave, Principal Counsellor for Bilateral Affairs, Mrs. Johnette Stephen, and Third Secretary/ Desk Officer for Egypt, Mr. Davis Mathiot.