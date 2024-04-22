During the meeting, KUAI conveyed that the purpose of the gathering and the Halal Bi Halal was to extend Eid al-Fitr greetings for the year 1445 H to all alumni and to maintain and enhance the bonds of friendship and good relations. The meeting aimed to boost educational and economic cooperation between Indonesia and Libya. Additionally, information about the Indonesian Festival Handai 2024 was disseminated.​​​

On April 20, 2024, KUAI and PF. Pensosbud of the Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli held a friendly meeting with 11 Libyan nationals who are alumni of several universities in Indonesia, including UIN Maulana Malik Ibrahim Malang, UIN Sunan Ampel Surabaya, Bandung Institute of Technology, Universitas Brawijaya Malang, Universitas Diponegoro Semarang, and Universitas Gajah Mada.

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.