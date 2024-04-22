On April 20, 2024, KUAI and PF. Pensosbud of the Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli held a friendly meeting with 11 Libyan nationals who are alumni of several universities in Indonesia, including UIN Maulana Malik Ibrahim Malang, UIN Sunan Ampel Surabaya, Bandung Institute of Technology, Universitas Brawijaya Malang, Universitas Diponegoro Semarang, and Universitas Gajah Mada.
During the meeting, KUAI conveyed that the purpose of the gathering and the Halal Bi Halal was to extend Eid al-Fitr greetings for the year 1445 H to all alumni and to maintain and enhance the bonds of friendship and good relations. The meeting aimed to boost educational and economic cooperation between Indonesia and Libya. Additionally, information about the Indonesian Festival Handai 2024 was disseminated.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Tripoli, Libya.