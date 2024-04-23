On 19 April, the 2024 International Chinese Language Day Event was successfully held. It was hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Zambia and undertaken by the Confucius Institute at the University of Zambia (CI-UNZA), under the theme of “Chinese Language: Connecting Cultures through the Bridge of Mutual Learning”. Minister Counsellor Meng Hao and Professor Boniface Namangala, Acting Vice-Chancellor of UNZA, attended and delivered speeches. More than 120 people participated in the event, including teachers and students from UNZA, local primary and secondary schools in Lusaka, and representatives of the Chinese community in Zambia.

Minister Counsellor Meng said that the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) proposed by President Xi Jinping sets the direction for promoting the progress of human civilization and the peaceful development of the world. Over the past 60 years, mutual respect, equality and common development have always been the important principles guiding China-Zambia relations. The two countries have set a good example of cultural exchanges and mutual learning. As language is an important carrier of culture and civilization, it is hoped that the Chinese language learners and users could serve as a bridge of cultural exchanges and mutual learning between China and Zambia, promoting better understanding between the two peoples and jointly building a high-level community of shared future for China, Zambia and Africa as a whole.

Professor Namangala thanked China for its long-term support for Zambia’s educational, economic and social development and said that Chinese language teaching in Zambia is flourishing and has made remarkable progress, and the people-to-people exchanges between the two countries have been strengthened significantly. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Zambia and China, and UNZA is ready to contribute more to friendship and practical cooperation between the two countries.

The event went in a lively and warm atmosphere. The teachers and students of CI-UNZA performed Chinese folk dance, Tai chi, poetry recitation and other programs, and the masters from Zambian Shaolin Cultural Center staged a martial arts performance, which received a big round of applause from the audience. After the indoor performances, the guests came to the exhibition stands to participate in projects such as calligraphy, painting facial masks and trying on ethnic costumes, and thoroughly enjoy the charm of the Chinese culture.

Mulungushi University, Livingstone Institute of Business and Engineering Studies and Kasama Girl’s Seconday School also held International Chinese Language Day events respectively.