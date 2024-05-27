Hosein Awad, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sudan, who has traveled to Tehran as the special representative of the President of this country to pay respects to the position and stature of the martyred Iranian President and Foreign Minister, met and held talks with Ali Bagheri, Iran’s Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sudan, expressed deep condolences and solidarity of the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, the government, and the people of Sudan with the Supreme Leader, government, and people of Iran on the occasion of the martyrdom of President Raisi and Amirabdollahian.

He emphasized: “The government and people of Sudan have long-standing friendly and brotherly relations with the government and Muslim people of Iran, and in these difficult times, we consider ourselves sharing your grief and believe that Iran will successfully overcome this sensitive and difficult phase.”

He emphasized the serious determination of Sudanese officials to pursue previous agreements to resume and develop relations in various dimensions.

Bagheri, for his part, thanked the officials and people of Sudan for their kind and comforting messages and expressions of sympathy.

Bagheri pointed to the special role of martyr Ayatollah Raisi and martyr Amirabdollahian in developing relations with neighbors and Islamic countries and emphasized the continuation of this approach.

The Iranian Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs also expressed regret over the current situation in Sudan and the difficult conditions of its people, stressing the Islamic Republic of Iran's support for Sudan's territorial integrity and the return of stability and security to this country.