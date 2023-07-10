The Indonesian Ambassador to the Republic of Sudan Sunarko on Sunday (9/7) conducted a live interview with RRI PRO 3 from Port Sudan discussing the latest developments and conditions in Sudan, as well as the evacuation of Indonesian citizens which had been carried out since the beginning of the conflict in an effort to protect Indonesian citizens in Sudan.

On this occasion, Ambassador Sunarko said that to date, the Government of Indonesia has succeeded in evacuating 1,009 Indonesian citizens from Sudan and returning them to their homeland since the end of April 2023.

Until now the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum continues to provide assistance and services for evacuation and repatriation to Indonesia for 42 Indonesian citizens who are still living and surviving in Sudan due to family reasons, mixed marriages and work.

Ambassador Sunarko also conveyed the latest developments in the situation in Sudan which is still in turmoil between the SAF and RSF, especially in the Khartoum region and its surroundings.​​