In a brilliant achievement for Morocco, Ms. Charafat Afailal has secured re-election to the Committee on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights for the term 2025-2028. The elections, conducted by the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in New York on Tuesday, underscore Morocco's continued commitment to human rights advocacy on the global stage.

The re-election of Morocco to this pivotal UN body reflects the international community's trust in the Kingdom's initiatives, spearheaded under the visionary leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, this reaffirms Morocco's dedication to safeguarding and advancing human rights, emphasizing their inherent universality and indivisibility.

Furthermore, Morocco's renewed mandate on the Committee serves as a testament to its ongoing efforts to address global challenges impeding the full realization of economic, social, and cultural rights for all. These efforts have been exemplified through various socio-economic projects launched under the auspices of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, including initiatives aimed at expanding social protection and implementing a New Development Model.

Ms. Charafat Afailal, a distinguished expert in economic, social, and cultural rights, particularly noted for her contributions in the field of water management, will continue to represent Morocco on the Committee. Her extensive experience as a former government official underscores her invaluable role in national and international efforts to ensure universal and equitable access to vital resources.

Established in 1985, the Committee on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights oversees the implementation of the International Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights by member states. Comprising 18 eminent experts in the field of human rights, elected by ECOSOC, the Committee plays a pivotal role in promoting and safeguarding these fundamental rights on a global scale.