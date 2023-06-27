The United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) expresses grave concern about the recent violence in Kurmuk locality of the Blue Nile Region.

Reporting indicates that violence erupted between the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM/N) - Al Hilu, and the Sudanese Armed Forces on 25 and 26 June, in Deim Mansour, Abu Nezir and Korabody villages in Kurmuk locality, Blue Nile Region. As a result of this violence, hundreds of civilians have crossed into Ethiopia for safety, while others appear to be preparing to move towards Damazine.

UNITAMS urges all parties involved to immediately cease fighting in the interest of protecting the local population. It was less than a year ago that the Blue Nile Region experienced violence that killed hundreds of people and displaced many others.

UNITAMS urges all warring parties, in the Blue Nile region, Khartoum, North and South Kordofan states, Darfur and elsewhere, to resort to dialogue to resolve differences and to ensure dignity and respect for all Sudanese as equal citizens.

UNITAMS expresses its solidarity with all those affected by the fighting and reiterates its commitment to supporting efforts that lead to a peaceful resolution in Sudan.