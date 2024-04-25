We, the members of the Governing Board of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), are gravely concerned about the escalating human toll of violence and conflict around the world. Today, we call on all parties to ensure the safety and protection of humanitarian workers and civilians and allow unhindered access for humanitarian organizations to deliver essential assistance.

Amid tremendously challenging circumstances, including armed conflicts and neglected global crises, 2023 was one of the deadliest years for humanitarian aid workers ever recorded, with over 400 lives lost. In the first four months of 2024, we have seen a continually grim trajectory of humanitarian aid workers killed while working in service to others.

Over the past six months, National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies have lost 30 dedicated volunteers and staff members from Algeria, Ethiopia, Iran, Israel, Libya, Palestine and Sudan. We mourn these losses and honor their service. They were not just colleagues but beloved family members and friends, tragically killed while trying to help others. This is unacceptable according to international humanitarian law, our Fundamental Principles and for humanity as a whole.

It is in this context that we reiterate our call that National Red Cross and Red Crescent Society volunteers and staff are granted safe and unhindered access and space to provide humanitarian services according to our Fundamental Principles of neutrality, impartiality, and independence.

The imperative to safeguard civilians extends to vital institutions, including hospitals, schools, and critical infrastructure. These institutions must be shielded from harm to maintain stability, provide critical services, and offer hope during the darkest hours of crisis and conflict.

National Red Cross and Red Crescent Society volunteers and staff, who tirelessly provide crucial aid and medical care, need safety to carry out their lifesaving work. Their protection without impediment is paramount.

We mourn the loss of our dedicated personnel. At the same time, we use this moment to hold their unwavering commitment as a beacon of humanity's highest ideals. As IFRC Governing Board members, we unite in urging political solutions to safeguard civilians, and to ensure the protection of humanitarian aid workers for a path towards lasting peace and stability.