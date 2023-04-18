Advisor to Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Majed bin Mohammad Al Ansari affirmed the keenness of the State of Qatar on a rapid and immediate ceasefire in Sudan, stressing the need for dialogue, peaceful solution, support from regional and international efforts, and all the means needed to accelerate a ceasefire and end the crisis.

During the Ministry of Foreign Affairs weekly press briefing, the Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that the State of Qatar supports every effort that enables the conflicting parties to implement ceasefire and return to dialogue, whether from the Arab League, African Union, United Nations, or international parties. He pointed out the continuous Qatari communications, having direct contact with conflicting parties, noting that it is a Sudanese-Sudanese crisis and its solution will eventually be Sudanese and that the external parties' actions are to provide aid and suggest proper diplomatic solutions.

He reviewed the State of Qatar's efforts in that crisis, starting with the phone calls of HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani to discuss the latest developments there and the State of Qatar's statement, in which it expressed its deep concern over the developments in Khartoum and Meroe and its call to immediately end the fighting, exercise maximum restraint, resort to the voice of reason, uphold the public interest, and spare civilians the consequences of the fighting. In addition, the State of Qatar participated in the Arab League emergency meeting at the level of permanent delegates to discuss the situation developments in Sudan.

Regarding the Qatari-Bahraini relations, Dr. Majed bin Mohammad Al Ansari affirmed that the meeting of the Qatari-Bahraini Follow-up Committee held at the headquarters of the GCC in Riyadh on April 12 decided to restore diplomatic relations between the two countries, a step that stems from the desire to enhance the Gulf unity and integration and that various committees are working on paving the way for the reopening of embassies, resuming flights between the two countries, and the achievement of the highest levels of cooperation as soon as possible.

As for the relations with the United Arab Emirates, the Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that there is positive progress in all the meetings of the technical committees that work in full swing, making mutual visits to facilitate the reopening of embassies as soon as possible and that the issue is currently procedural and it is expected to reopen the embassies in weeks.

The Advisor to Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also reviewed the Ministry's activity over the past week and its efforts to bridge views on regional and international contentious issues and its stances toward several issues, including welcoming the prisoner exchange process between the Yemeni government and the Houthis, considering it a humanitarian gesture and a positive step that would pave the way for a comprehensive political solution.