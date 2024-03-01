National Treasury is releasing a report compiled following an independent assessment of operations at Eskom’s coal-fired power stations. National Treasury commissioned VGBE consortium consisting of Dornier, KWS, RWE and Steag, to conduct the independent assessment and compile a report. The assessment was conducted as part of conditions attached to the R254 billion debt relief arrangement for Eskom and some of the findings will be incorporated into Eskom’s 2024/25 Corporate Plan.

National Treasury commissioned the independent assessment of all Eskom coal-fired power stations to obtain an in-depth understanding of their operational challenges. It is hoped that the findings and recommendations will assist in strengthening Eskom’s corporate plan and continue to support the turnaround at Eskom.

The report was handed over to the National Treasury and Minister of Finance in September 2023. Over the last few months, various government and Eskom stakeholders were given time to adequately engage with the report prior to its release.

The scope of assessment comprised a review of the operational situation of the coal fleet, an assessment of the power plant maintenance budgets, a skill-level assessment of power plant personnel, as well as a transmission grid assessment.

The VGBE team visited all the 14 Eskom coal-fired power stations and engaged with affected departments.

It is important to note that the report reflects Eskom’s operational situation during the period of the technical assessment, which is March to May 2023.

The report can be accessed from the National Treasury website on www.treasury.gov.za.