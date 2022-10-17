The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, will participate in, and deliver the closing keynote address, at the Financial Times’ Africa Summit taking place in London, United Kingdom, on 17-18 October 2022.

Organised under the theme: “Investing in Africa”, the summit will bring together high-profile delegations of governments, businesses, policymakers and investors.

Among other things, the Summit will deliberate on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, the run-up to COP27 in Egypt, how African economies are laying out their priorities in the energy, transport, manufacturing and other sectors, and how the Africa Continental Free Trade Area is changing the investment environment on the continent.

Minister Pandor will spell out the South African government’s foreign policy in relation to the identified thematic areas.