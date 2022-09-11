Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation - Federal Republic of Somalia


The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Abshir Omar Jama, received on Saturday in the capital Mogadishu, the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Mr. FEI Shengchao, and discussed with him a number of issues of common interest, including enhancing prospects for cooperation in all areas of mutual benefit to the two friendly countries and peoples.

The meeting dealt with aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries and upgrading them to more comprehensive levels.

