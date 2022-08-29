The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr Isaak Mohamud Mursal, chaired a meeting of the directors of the Ministry’s departments in the presence of the Permanent Secretary, H.E. Amb. Mohamed Ali-Nur Haji, during which issues were presented, including politics, foreign relations, and the diaspora, and developing a new work plan for the Ministry in line with the (Dan Qaran plan).

The meeting discussed the steps the ministry will follow in setting, arranging, and implementing these national agendas within the next four months, in line with an ad hoc schedule and a strategy that overcomes all obstacles to playing an active role.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stressed the importance of finding and developing the necessary frameworks to organise and implement these work plans with a clear and agreed-upon plan to achieve the higher national goals, stating his quest to upgrade performance and advance the ministry and push it forward.