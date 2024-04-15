Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo (SNPC) – the national oil company (NOC) of the Republic of Congo (ROC) – has joined Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2024 forum as a Diamond Sponsor, affirming its commitment to catalyzing Africa’s energy growth and accelerating private participation within the sector.

SNPC has been leading the ROC’s efforts to boost oil production, as well as transition into a major LNG exporter. Driving upstream exploration, the NOC partnered with oil and gas independent Perenco last November to complete offshore 3D seismic acquisition targeting the Tchibouela II, Tchendo II, Marine XXVIII and Emeraude permits. With data from the campaign expected to identify future drilling targets and enhance exploration success, the partnership serves as a model for public-private sector collaboration within the sector.

Meanwhile, ROC delivered its first LNG cargo to Italy last month, following fast-tracked development of the Tango floating LNG facility leveraging gas resources from the Marine XII concession. The project was supported by an LNG purchase and sale agreement signed last September by SNPC, Eni Congo, Lukoil and Eni SPA. As part of Eni’s broader Congo LNG development, the country is set to supply an initial 600,000 tons of LNG per year and up to 2.4 million tons by 2025. At IAE 2024, the NOC will showcase major investment and partnership opportunities across its oil and gas value chain.

“The Republic of Congo has achieved several industry milestones in recent months and serves as a model for success in fast-tracking billion-dollar LNG projects into production, in collaboration with foreign operators. SNPC – as a strategic partner to the private sector – has been at the forefront of these efforts and we look forward to accessing the country’s exclusive investment prospects going forward,” says Sandra Jeque, Event&Project Director at event organizers, Energy Capital&Power.