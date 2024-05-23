State House Seychelles


The Office of the President has announced the re-appointment of Mr Gamini Herath as the Auditor General, following the recommendation of the Constitutional Appointments Authority (CAA), in accordance with Article 158 of the Constitution.

Mr Herath has been re-appointed for a 7-year period effective from 31st March, 2024.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.