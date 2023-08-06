Ambassador Mahmud Ali Hirui, Governor of the Gash Barka Region, conducted a seminar for nationals that are participating in the Eritrean community festival in Seattle.

At the seminar, Ambassador Mahmud gave an extensive briefing on the objective situation in the homeland as well as the role Eritrea is playing in ensuring peace and stability in the region.

Ambassador Mahmud indicated that the Eritrean people have emerged victorious against all external covert and overt hostilities and are embarking on a new promising stage.

Noting that Eritrea is engaged in active diplomatic and political activities in the region to ensure its national interest and safeguard the national sovereignty, Ambassador Mahmud commended the active participation of Diaspora nationals in national affairs and called for strengthening organizational capacity and participation for better outcomes.

In the same vein, the senior Government and PFDJ delegation who are participating in the festival met and held talks with several Eritrean health professionals focusing on the contribution they could make in the development of the health sector in the country.