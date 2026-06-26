In the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the future of peace is now being shaped with a distinctly feminine sensitivity and strength. This was the powerful message that opened, on June 17, the strategic retreat of the Women’s Advisory Group on Security Sector Reform (SSR). Gathered under the evocative theme “From participation to influence,” and with the support of MONUSCO through the Security Sector Reform (SSR) Section, the participants reaffirmed a fundamental principle: women are not merely beneficiaries of security policies, but a key driver in building sustainable and inclusive peace.

For Ely Dieng, Coordinator of the Rule of Law and Security Institutions Division and Acting Deputy Special Representative at MONUSCO, this approach is, above all, a matter of institutional effectiveness: "Integrating women into security sector reform is not only about promoting equality, but also about building more legitimate, accountable institutions that are closer to the citizens."

Sharpening skills to impact decisions

Far from being a simple series of speeches, this retreat was designed to be highly practical. The second day, June 18, was entirely dedicated to strengthening the technical capacities of the participants. The agenda included advanced mediation techniques, multi-stakeholder dialogue, and strategic analysis.

The objective of this immersion is clear: to equip the women of the Advisory Group with the necessary tools to translate harsh field realities and early warnings into concrete, sharp, and actionable policy recommendations for high-level decision-makers.

Déborah Nyamugabo, a member of the Synergie pour la Paix, perfectly summarized this ambition: "Wherever women are present, humanism takes root. The advisory group aims to look ahead at what works, what does not work, or what needs improvement. That is why it is crucial to speak about strengthening existing reforms and institutional mechanisms, but also about empowering the women who are themselves active within this security sector."

A Roadmap for the country's future

Security a domain long perceived as the exclusive preserve of men in uniform? This stereotype was swiftly dismissed by Colonel Nénette Mukembe, former battalion commander within the FARDC Land Forces: "Security is not just a matter for soldiers or police officers; it is an issue that concerns everyone."

In the face of the humanitarian and security challenges shaking the country, the urgency to act is pressing. Ms. Faida Mwangilwa, Coordinator of the Women's Advisory Group on SSR, sounded the call to action: "We know that women have faced many problems in recent years. But now is the time to resolve them and see how we can find appropriate solutions for our own security, the security of our children, and the future of our country."

On June 19, at the conclusion of the third and final day of reflection, a decisive step toward real impact was taken. The participants formally defined their engagement priorities and adopted a strategic roadmap. This framework document will now serve as a compass to guide their future actions and ensure that the voice of Congolese women permanently carries weight in the major security orientations of the DRC.

Thanks to this Kinshasa retreat, the Women's Advisory Group on SSR is no longer just participating; it has firmly established itself as an essential influential actor for the stability of the DRC.