Rystad Energy – leading independent energy research company – and Energy Capital&Power (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com) will organize a webinar on April 18 analyzing the short- and long-term growth engines driving Africa’s energy markets, with a view to meeting rising energy demand and facilitating a just transition across the continent.

Under the theme, “Africa – an Energy Addition Story,” the webinar will highlight the necessity of developing Africa’s energy supplies through diversified investments in oil and gas, traditional renewables and green hydrogen to meet the continent’s required 160 GW of new capacity by 2025. Panelists will examine the scope and location of Africa’s high-impact exploration wells and upcoming licensing rounds, as well as the latest trends shaping high-growth upstream markets.

The “Africa – an Energy Addition Story” webinar unites Rystad Energy’s leading coverage and analysis team to explore Africa’s energy prospects and potential. Hosted by Rystad Energy in partnership with Energy Capital&Power, the webinar will take place on April 18, 2024 at 10:00 GMT+1 via Zoom. To register, please visit (https://apo-opa.co/49DbEHR).

On the renewable energy front, the webinar will highlight growing interest in Africa’s renewable resource wealth and strategies for maximizing clean energy access. Panelists will identify effective policies and frameworks conducive to attracting investment in Africa’s renewable energy sector, along with the role of regional collaboration and integration in enhancing energy security and stability.

“Africa – an Energy Addition Story” will feature the participation of Rystad Energy’s leading coverage and analysis team, including Renewables and Power Analyst Nivedh Das Thaikoottathil, Vice President of Upstream Pranav Joshi, and North African Analyst Fiza Jan. The panel will be moderated by Petroleum Economist Editor-in-Chief Paul Hickin, contributing over two decades of experience in financial and commodity news and analysis.

The webinar is organized ahead of the Invest in African Energy (IAE) forum taking place in Paris this May, which serves to connect the global investment community with Africa’s most transformative energy projects. From upstream oil and gas to decentralized renewable solutions, IAE 2024 showcases Africa’s diverse energy resources that have the potential to meet universal energy access targets and catalyze broad industrialized growth. Visit here (https://apo-opa.co/49DbEHR) to register.