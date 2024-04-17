RS South Africa (https://Africa.RSdelivers.com/), a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global provider of product and service solutions for industrial customers, has signed up a new reseller in Kenya as a cornerstone of its reseller strategy across Africa.

“As the largest economy in East Africa, Kenya serves as our gateway for market expansion,” comments Prosper Shoniwa, Exports Business Development and Operational Manager, RS South Africa. Such collaboration transcends mere revenue growth. “It is about solidifying our brand presence and fostering lasting connections within the region.”

“The decision to partner with RS stems from our commitment to align ourselves with world-leading products and brands. RS represents excellence and innovation in the industry, making it the perfect fit for our strategic objectives. By joining forces with RS, we aim to offer our customers access to top-notch solutions that meet their evolving needs,” comments Sukhvinder Sagoo, Director, Hydromatics (www.Hydromaticsea.com).

Hydromatics will serve as a key reseller tasked with marketing and selling the full range of RS products in the marketplace. They have a long-standing presence in the Kenyan market, providing them with valuable insight into market dynamics and customer needs. This knowledge enables them to maintain optimal stock levels to reduce lead times and minimise downtime for corporate clients in terms of spare parts and components. Customers also stand to benefit from access to a technically proficient RS partner in Hydromatics, which is equipped to address their challenges effectively.

RS’s focus on Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) procurement streamlines purchasing processes, potentially saving corporates up to 35% in expenditure. Moreover, customers can expect top-notch service, thanks to RS’s commitment to deliver goods within four to six days. In addition, its in-country resellers are highly qualified professionals dedicated to understanding and addressing client needs comprehensively, ensuring a seamless experience.

“Our strategy is clearly focused on corporate customers, key accounts and appointment of resellers in our focus countries. Adding to this is the critical discussion around MRO, which is our unique value proposition. We believe that this clear route to market strategy and our value proposition will drive our growth in Sub-Saharan Africa,” concludes Shoniwa.

For more information about our extensive product range, visit: www.RSonline.Africa

PR Contact Person – RS South Africa:

Princess Tlou

Communications&Content Specialist

Africa Exports

Princess.Tlou@rsgroup.com

+27 11 691 9366

Media Contact Person – NGAGE:

Thobile Ndlovu

PR Account Executive

thobile@ngage.co.za

+27 11 867 7763

Further information is available via these links:

Twitter : https://apo-opa.co/3T0ICwS

LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.co/3I5UIyE

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/3T2j16J

RS Africa Exports: https://apo-opa.co/42GY3gZ

RS South Africa: https://apo-opa.co/48m0si7

DesignSpark: https://apo-opa.co/4bJaCwo

RS Group plc: https://apo-opa.co/49isz2Z

About RS Group:

RS is a trading brand of RS Group plc, providing product and service solutions that help our customers design, build, maintain, repair and operate industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. We stock more than 750,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of product and service solutions to 1.1 million customers.

We support customers across the product lifecycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimising inventory in the maintenance, repair and operation phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2023 reported revenue of £2,982 million.