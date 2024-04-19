At cabinet meeting on April 19, 2024, the Government of Japan decided to revise the Implementation Plan for the International Peace Cooperation Assignments in South Sudan to extend its period and to add 2 more personnel to dispatch, in light of the significance of continuing and strengthening of contribution toward the international peace and security.

Japan has dispatched Headquarters staff personnel to the United Nations Mission in the Republic of South Sudan (UNMISS) since November 2011 and 4 staff officers are currently in charge of planning and coordination in areas of logistics, database, engineering, and air operations at the Headquarters of the Mission in Juba.

On March 14, 2024, the United Nations Security Council adopted resolution 2726 (2024), which extended the mandate of UNMISS until April 30, 2024.

Last year, a job opening of UNMISS Deputy Chief of Staff (Personnel, Evaluation, Training; DCOSPET) was shared for application, and a JGSDF Colonel was selected. In addition, the United Nations HQ also requested one personnel to dispatch as an assistant of DCOSPET.

UNMISS is the only UN peacekeeping operation to which Japan currently deploys its personnel. And the dispatch of Headquarters staff personnel to UNMISS is intended to support the progress of the peace process in South Sudan together with the international community. From the perspective of maintaining and strengthening close engagement with the United Nations, cooperation with African countries in the vicinity of South Sudan and ensuring opportunities for human resource development, the dispatch is meaningful for Japan.

The main point of revision is as follows.

Period of the Implementation Plan

Current: till 31 May 2024

After Revision: till 30 June 2024

Increase in number of personnel

Current: 4 personnel as military staffs

After Revision: 6 personnel as military staffs