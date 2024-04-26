Over the past six years, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has spearheaded transformative efforts to ensure our cities are clean, green, and conducive to residents' well-being. This commitment has led to the initiation of various projects aimed at enhancing the urban environment and improving public amenities.

One notable initiative is the city-wide road cleaning campaign, which has been instrumental in maintaining cleanliness across our urban landscapes. This campaign, initially launched in 2019, has since expanded to encompass other cities, aiming to foster a culture of cleanliness nationwide. Furthermore, in a bid to address urban food security concerns, the Prime Minister has introduced urban/backyard agriculture demonstrations within his office compound. These initiatives, coupled with the annual Green Legacy programme, have seen the planting of not only saplings for food security but also plants and flowers to enhance the aesthetic appeal of our urban areas.

In addition to beautification efforts, there has been a focus on enhancing pedestrian-friendly infrastructure in various neighborhoods. Particularly noteworthy are initiatives aimed at improving health facilities and revitalizing community spaces such as football fields.

Building on this momentum, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has directed efforts towards cleaning and revitalizing the main corridors of our city. Currently, development activities are underway in five key corridors, with a focus on modernizing public amenities and enhancing overall urban livability.

Central to this initiative is the announcement of a new movement addressing the lack of public toilets in our city. On April 26, 2016, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed unveiled plans to construct modern, clean, and dignified public restrooms, with a strong emphasis on community involvement in their construction. The initiative, named 'Clean Ethiopia,' includes a fundraising component under the theme 'Clean Cities - Healthy Lives,' aiming to solicit both cash and in-kind contributions for the construction of these public facilities. To showcase this initiative, a prototype has been constructed and prominently displayed within our city, providing a tangible example of the modern and dignified public toilets that will be implemented in the identified corridors.

The purpose of this initiative is threefold: Firstly, the construction of modern public toilets in the identified corridors is aimed at enhancing accessibility and fostering cleanliness within our urban landscape. Secondly, by promoting a culture of dignified toilet usage and raising awareness about cleanliness, this initiative strives to elevate hygiene standards across our city and nation. Thirdly, on abroader scale, it underscores the essential connection between urban sanitation and public health, serving as an educational platform to advocate for improved hygiene practices and overall well- being.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's unwavering commitment to urban sanitation underscores his vision for a cleaner, healthier, and more vibrant urban landscape, reflecting a collective aspiration for a better quality of life for all residents.