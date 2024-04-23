The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation


On April 22 and 23, Moscow hosted a meeting of BRICS sherpas/sous-sherpas, chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister, Russia’s BRICS Sherpa Sergey Ryabkov. The meeting participants discussed current issues on the agenda of the Russian year in BRICS, including the implementation of decisions adopted at the Johannesburg Summit on August 22-24, 2023.

Russia’s representatives also informed the other participants about the ongoing preparations for the upcoming BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting, scheduled to take place in Nizhny Novgorod on June 10-11, 2024.

