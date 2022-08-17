The President of Liberia, H. E. George Manneh Weah has conveyed his deepest sympathy to the Catholic Church following the death of Archbishop Lewis Zeigler, who died on Friday, August 12, 2022 after a period of illness. Archbishop Zeigler assumed the role of Archbishop of Monrovia in 2011 when his predecessor Archbishop Michael Francis died in office.

The President has hailed the role of Archbishop Zeigler in helping to maintain peace, while also praying for the sanctity of the nation. He said the Archbishop's effort in fighting to uphold the country's moral values will forever be remembered.

He called on the Church to continue being the conscience of the Liberian scienty, saying the clergy has a history of standing up for social justice. The President urged the religious community in general to do all in their powers to help maintain the country's hard-earned peace.

The Liberian leader has also conveyed his deepest sympathy to the Zeigler family, while asking them to take solace in the Lord.