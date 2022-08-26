The President of the Republic, Dr. George Manneh Weah, has appealed to the patriotic spirit of the people of Liberia to take pride in the Liberian state and all that it represents.

Making remarks Wednesday, August 24, at the Centennial Pavilion at the 175th Anniversary of the National Ensign, which was first hoisted on August 24, 1847, the President said the Liberian flag signifies to the world that “our country is a free and sovereign nation”.

He referred to the flag as the visible evidence of Liberia’s sovereignty and a symbol of pride and dignity within the comity of nations which its citizens must cherish and be proud of.

“Our veritable stamp on the map of the world unifies every Liberian, both at home and in the diaspora, presenting us as One People - regardless of our regions, religious beliefs, political affiliation, or ethnicity,” President Weah further noted.

He continued: "As a People, we have endured nearly a decade and a half of civil conflict, which not only took away the lives of over 250,000 Liberians but also tore the fabric of our society apart and subverted significant tenets of our culture."

According to the President, observing National Flag Day is significant despite the many tragedies that have befallen the nation, including years of civil war and COVID-19, all of which he said drastically interrupted every facet of our national growth and development.

“Despite these tragedies,” the Chief Executive said, “we have much to celebrate today. Let us celebrate all that God has graciously given to us, and all that we have done ourselves to be where we are as a Nation. Let us celebrate the peace that we now enjoy. Let us celebrate the development that is now starting to reach far and wide across the country.”

He called on Liberians to put aside their differences and come together as a strong united force to develop their country and improve the lives of the Liberian people.

Dr. Weah is convinced that by working together as One People and One Nation under God, “we shall overcome every trial and tribulation, put our people and economy on the proper trajectory to prosperity, and place our motherland on an irreversible path of progress and development.”

This year's Flag Day celebration is held under the theme: "The Lone Star, a symbol of national unity and development.

Cautioning Young People

The Liberian Chief Executive used the occasion to caution the students of Liberia, whether at grade school or tertiary level, to make education an embodiment of their daily undertakings, because, without it, they will have no future.

He reminded Liberians of the words of former United States President John F. Kennedy who once said, "Let us think of education as the means of developing our greatest abilities, because in each of us there is a private hope and dream which, when fulfilled, can be translated into benefit for everyone and greater strength for our nation. One person can make a difference, and everyone should try.”

He reiterated measures the government has put into place to create an enabling learning environment for students including payment of 12th graders' WASSCE fees and support tutorial classes and the free tuition policy at all public universities.

Acknowledging the monumental strides that the government is making to provide quality education, better facilities, more qualified teachers, and better instructional materials to improve the education eco-system in Liberia, the President stated: “These measures are meant to ease the financial burden on parents and motivate our children,” he stressed, adding, “Students, we cannot sit and watch you fail the WASSCE and fall behind your regional counterparts. You have to take the responsibility, you and your parents, to take advantage of the opportunity that your Government is offering you.”

He however pointed out that these hurdles are surmountable through collaboration and working together.

He told the audience that was predominantly made of students: “The value of education in your life is something nobody can take from you. If you want to be whatever you want to be, then emphasize getting the education that will enable you to achieve your dream.”

According to the President, education is indeed a critical key to preserving Liberia's democracy and challenged all Liberians to use the current atmosphere of peace to show that they can make themselves a better life to give their children the chance to become great leaders of tomorrow.

"The greatest peril to our Liberian democracy lies in the illiteracy of our Liberian youths," President Weah asserted quoting Liberian educator and statesman, Dr. T. Ebenezer Ward.

Admonishing citizens to respect Authority

At the same time, President Weah also called on all Liberians not to abuse the existing democratic space by dishonoring and disrespecting authority.

He rather urged respect for authority.

“Too often, people express their dissatisfaction, disappointment, and anger in such a manner that shows indiscipline and disregard for the rule of law,” he said, urging citizens to eschew such unhealthy behavior.