Today, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi met with Commander of the Strategic Command Vice Admiral Ahmad Khaled; Chairman of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Major General Hesham El Swefy; Head of the Armed Forces Financial Affairs Authority Major General Ahmed Al-Shazly; Vice President of the Engineering Authority of the Armed Forces, Major General Ahmad Al-Azazi; Assistant Commander of the Navy for Engineering Affairs Rear Admiral Mohamed Fekry; and President of Shaker Consultancy Group Dr. Ismail Shaker.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that President El-Sisi was briefed on the development efforts made to develop East Alexandria.

In this regard, the details of the development plan were presented, especially those with regard to the establishment of New Abu Qir. It is the first Egyptian city to be built entirely on an artificial island in the Mediterranean with a view to becoming an investment and commercial city. It includes the largest sea port on the northern coasts and the Mediterranean, Abu Qir Port, in addition to various advanced facilities and service centers, which are based on modern technology. The city also encompasses many educational projects, tourist areas, luxury hotels, residential towers, market complexes, restaurants, hospitals, health centers, and sports clubs.

The President directed that efforts be continued to finalize development projects in East Alexandria in accordance with the highest international standards. His Excellency also emphasized the importance of coordinating efforts, pointing out to the efforts currently being made to develop the new roads network surrounding Alexandria to help ease traffic flow.