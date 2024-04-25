Today, we remember the sacrifices of our noble martyrs and the heroism of our valiant soldiers who restored dignity and sovereignty to our beloved land of Sinai. The liberation of Sinai was not just a return of land, but rather an affirmation of the ability of this people to achieve the impossible and preserve its resources. Let us make this occasion an opportunity to renew our covenant to continue building our nation, strengthening our unity, and promoting its standing among nations.

Today, we celebrate the anniversary of the liberation of Sinai, that precious part of the sacrosanct land of Egypt. It is the day that testifies to the robustness and resilience of the Egyptian will and the steadfastness of our determination to reclaim every inch of our land.

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.