Today, we celebrate the anniversary of the liberation of Sinai, that precious part of the sacrosanct land of Egypt. It is the day that testifies to the robustness and resilience of the Egyptian will and the steadfastness of our determination to reclaim every inch of our land.
Today, we remember the sacrifices of our noble martyrs and the heroism of our valiant soldiers who restored dignity and sovereignty to our beloved land of Sinai. The liberation of Sinai was not just a return of land, but rather an affirmation of the ability of this people to achieve the impossible and preserve its resources. Let us make this occasion an opportunity to renew our covenant to continue building our nation, strengthening our unity, and promoting its standing among nations.
Long live Egypt... Long live Egypt... Long live Egypt.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.