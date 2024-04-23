The Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) (SECAM.org), in collaboration with the African Synodality Initiative (ASI) is organizing a workshop for the African Delegates to the Second Session of the Synod on Synodality in October 2024. The workshop is scheduled to take place from 23 – 26 April 2024 at Nairobi, Kenya.

The objectives of the workshop include the following:

To give opportunity to the delegates to share what they have lived, taught, learnt and observed during the almost six months since the conclusion of the first session in October 2023; To help SECAM delegates deepen their knowledge and understanding of synodality and focus on the question for the next session of the Synod: “How can we become a synodal Church in mission?”; To offer the participants the avenue to reflect on the guiding questions proposed by the Secretariat for the Synod in view of the 2024 Assembly (“Towards October 2024”) in the process of listening, dialogue, and discernment; To offer participants the occasion to share and gather good experiences and practices that are significant for the growth of a missionary synodal dynamism within the church to be sent to the General Secretariat in Rome by May 15, 2024.

About 50 delegates and experts from the different regions of the African continent and its islands are taking part in this workshop.

The Second session of the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops will take place from October 2 to 27, 2024; following the first one which was held last year from October 4 to 29 2023 in the Vatican City, which gathered 364 participants from all over the world.

Yours in the service of Christ,

Fr. Rafael SIMBINE Junior

SECAM Secretary General.

For more information, please contact the Continental Synod Communications Coordinators on the following contacts:

akaufa@amecea.org

Mobile: +254 75 245 1754 or

dieudonne.kofi@gmail.com

Mobile: +233 24 473 1084