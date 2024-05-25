The Rizal Monument was illuminated in green today in celebration of Africa Day which marks the 61st anniversary of the founding of the African Union.

Africa Day, celebrated on May 25th each year, commemorates the establishment of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) in 1963, which has since been succeeded by the African Union (AU). The day celebrates the diversity and unity of the African continent and its people. The lighting highlights the partnership and camaraderie between the Philippines and the individual countries that comprise the African Union.

The AU is comprised of all 55 countries in the African continent. According to the AU's website, its official flag adopts the color green symbolizes African hopes and aspirations.

There are six (6) resident African Embassies in the Philippines: Angola, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, and South Africa. The lighting was done with the cooperation of the National Parks Development Committee.