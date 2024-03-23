Africa-focused independent oil and gas company Perenco has announced the death of five of its workers following fire broking at its Becuna platform in the Simba oil and gas field offshore Gabon. One Perenco worker is still missing and the firm has deployed an emergency team conducting an ongoing search and rescue mission. Meanwhile, the fire has been extinguished, Perenco is mourning its staff loss and standing with their families during this tragic moment.

The African Energy Chamber (AEC), as the voice of the African energy sector, wishes to express its deepest condolences and profound sorrow for the tragic incident that occurred at the Perenco oil project. Our hearts go out to the families, friends, and colleagues of those who lost their lives in this unfortunate event.

The AEC will embark on a working visit to Gabon to stand in solidarity with the families who have tragically lost their loved ones, Perenco, which mourns the loss of its valued workers and colleagues, and with Gabon, which has lost dedicated comrades striving to alleviate energy poverty and propel economic growth through the exploitation of oil and gas resources until the very end.

Perenco and the oil and gas industry continue to produce countless opportunities for wealth generation for Gabonese families. We at the AEC recognize the incredible economic, community and faith-based impacts demonstrated across the Gabon by Perenco and oil and natural gas companies.

As the voice of the African energy sector and a stronger partner and supporter of Perenco and Gabon, the AEC understands the gravity of this situation and acknowledge the responsibility we share, as an industry advocate, in promoting and advocating for the highest safety standards across all energy projects. It is imperative that every effort is made to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

The Chamber will continue to work with the independent oil and gas company to advance worker safety and the maximization of Africa’s vast hydrocarbon resources to drive the growth of the Gabonese and African economies.

“The Chamber mourns the loss of this tragic accident. Perenco is known for its high operations, operational excellence, HSE prioritization and as one of the best in the oil industry. Perenco and the oil industry in Gabon have relatively low injury rates. We will continue to work with Perenco and Gabon to improve the working standards to ensure this does not happen again,” stated NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC.

The Simba field is a shallow water conventional oil project crucial for the stability of Gabon and Africa’s oil market and economic expansion. The field accounts for 4% of the west African country’s oil production alone.