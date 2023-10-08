Niger is making significant strides towards its sustainable development. The country holds proven reserves of 150 million barrels of oil and 0.9 trillion cubic feet of gas, as well as substantial deposits of minerals and untapped renewable energy resources. With increased global attention turning to environmental preservation and equitable economic progress, Niger’s energy sector is emerging as a focal point for investment opportunities.

As such, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) is pleased to announce the participation of Niger’s newly appointed Minister of Petroleum, Mines and Energy, Mahaman Moustapha Barké, as a keynote speaker at the African Energy Week (AEW) conference and exhibition, scheduled for October 16-20 in Cape Town. Minister Barké will shed light on the opportunities and challenges within Niger’s dynamic energy sector while providing valuable insights into promising investment prospects that can propel sustainable development in the region.

As one of the largest countries in West Africa, Niger boasts substantial surface water resources in regions like the Niger River basin and the Lake Chad basin, along with a wealth of mineral resources, including uranium, gold, coal, and oil. The nation’s main economic activities include agriculture, livestock, fishing, and crafts, with exports encompassing oil, uranium, gold, livestock, and more. As a significant player in uranium production and oil, Niger, led by Minister Barké, is poised to expand its energy sector further, with ambitious goals for sustainable development.

In line with its sustainability goals, Niger is actively diversifying its investment landscape by expanding its renewable energy sector. The country has garnered substantial investor interest, driven by its abundant solar and wind resources. Notably, Savannah Energy Niger Solar entered into an agreement with the government to develop two solar power plants with a total capacity of 200 MW. This initiative follows a 2022 deal between the same company and the government for a 250 MW wind project. These renewable energy initiatives will significantly enhance sustainability and bolster energy security in Niger.

Meanwhile, on the oil front, Niger is set to begin crude oil developments by the end of 2023, marking a significant milestone in its oil production journey. The flagship Niger-Benin pipeline project is nearly complete, with 85–90% progress. This project will boost Niger’s crude production to 110,000 barrels per day (bpd) and provide access to global markets via an export terminal at Benin’s Seme coast. Currently, Niger produces 20,000 bpd from the Agadem block, operated by the Chinese National Oil Company (CNPC), processed domestically at the Zinder refinery.

With mounting energy demands and a determined effort to harness its abundant natural resources, the country finds itself at a pivotal juncture where innovation, environmental stewardship, and economic progress converge.

“Harnessing Niger’s rich hydrocarbon reserves and tapping into its abundant renewable energy potential are not only crucial steps for the nation’s sustainable development but also a means to cement its role as an energy leader in the region. Increased investments and infrastructure development will not only drive Niger’s economic growth but also significantly contribute to the energy security and environmental sustainability of the entire West African region,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

Minister Barké’s insights promise to be a highlight of AEW 2023, offering a unique perspective on Niger’s role in the global energy landscape and its journey towards a sustainable and prosperous future.

About Africa Energy Week:

AEW is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2023 will unite African energy policymakers and stakeholders with global investors to discuss and maximize opportunities within the continent’s entire energy industry. For more information about AEW 2023, visit https://AECWeek.com.