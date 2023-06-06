The Office of Support to Civilian Protection in the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) continues to monitor the human rights and protection situation in the country.

The situation in Khartoum, Omdurman and Bahri, where clashes have continued between SAF and RSF have led to killings of civilians, bombings, occupation and looting of civilian property, remains of great concern.

The situation in West Darfur, Garsila (Central Darfur) and Kutum (North Darfur) has also continued to deteriorate, affecting civilians, including women and children, many of whom have been trapped among the warrying parties.

Human rights officers are currently documenting dozens of incidents, including killings, arrests, possible disappearances, attacks on hospitals, sexual violence, and other forms of grave violations against children, committed by parties to the conflict.

Human rights officers are also engaging with parties to the conflict, to advocate for action against perpetrators, and for the protection of civilians and their properties.