Vice President Ndaitwah emphasized that the development of agriculture is very important to food security and job creation of Namibia, and hoped to strengthen Namibia-China agricultural cooperation which will be of special value to the development of the bilateral relations.

In his remarks as a project sponsor, Amb. Zhao said that China attaches great importance to supporting the agricultural development of Namibia and will continue to implement more agricultural cooperation projects in Namibia.

On May 10, 2024, Ambassador Zhao Weiping attended the inauguration of the Harambee O-yetu Project in Outjo with H.E. Dr. Netumbo Nandi Ndaitwah, Vice President of the Republic of Namibia. Mr. Wei Jinming, Counselor of the Chinese Embassy were also present. The Embassy provided small donation to this project in its early stage of development.

