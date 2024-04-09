The MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2024 conference and exhibition – a regionally-focused event dedicated to the energy success of Mauritania, Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry – returns to Dakar for its fourth edition on December 3-4 this year.

In collaboration with the MSGBC member-countries’ respective energy ministries, this year’s edition is held in official partnership Senegalese petroleum company Petrosen; oil and gas strategy committee COS Petrogaz; and energy advocacy group the African Energy Chamber.

Explore opportunities, foster partnerships and stay at the forefront of the MSGBC region's oil, gas and power sector.

With sizeable offshore oil and gas reserves, abundant solar and wind resources and opportunities in agriculture, mining and infrastructure development, the MSGBC region emerges as an attractive market to invest in. Collaboration has been at the forefront of the region’s energy success, evident through the pipeline of projects expected to come online in 2024. Ongoing developments underscore the potential for million-dollar investments while creating new opportunities for regional and global companies.

“We invite delegates to embark on a transformative journey at the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power conference and exhibition in 2024, where the spotlight will shine on impressive projects, developments and investment opportunities within the bloc. Join us to unveil the boundless potential of the basin, which transcends borders to shape the future of energy collaboration,” stated Devi Paulsen-Abbott, CEO of event organizer Energy Capital&Power.

Once operational, Senegal’s inaugural offshore oil project, the Sangomar field development - which anticipates first oil in mid-2024 -, will offer a wealth of prospects for E&P companies, technology and service providers and investors from the African and global landscape. Meanwhile, spanning exploration, production, power generation and refinery development, initial production of the cross-border Grand Tortue Ahmeyim natural gas field is also expected in this year. Opportunities extend to development of the country’s flagship BirAllah offshore gas field, which is expected to start production in 2028.

In addition to oil and gas, the MSGBC region offers a wealth of opportunities in green energy. In Mauritania, renewable energy developer CWP Global is constructing a $40 billion green hydrogen project comprising 18 GW of wind capacity and 12 GW of solar. The Gambia is actively pursuing renewable energy initiatives, aiming to achieve universal access to electricity by 2025. The country is also venturing into green hydrogen production, capitalizing on untapped solar and wind resources while offering commercial prospects for energy exports to international markets.

Prime investment opportunities in Guinea-Bissau’s agricultural and forestry sectors will be made available during this year’s event. Recognized as West Africa’s green lung, the country is well-positioned to tap into the growing carbon credit market. Meanwhile, Guinea-Conakry’s mining sector is a robust industry – the country holds the world’s largest reserves of bauxite at 7.4 billion tons alongside other minerals -, with numerous foreign companies engaged in the development of essential minerals for the global energy transition.

MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2024 will also place Morocco’s energy vision center-stage as the country strives to lead the region towards global partnerships and large-scale developments. Driven by a commitment towards renewable energy and sustainable development, Morocco’s green energy space is ripe for investment for public- and private-sector players eager to participate in driving energy security worldwide.

This year’s MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power conference features a comprehensive program covering every segment of the regional value chain, where investors and stakeholders converge to unlock new frontiers in sustainable energy development. As the region advances towards first oil and gas production, MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2024 invites movers and shakers from across the West African and global energy industry to foster partnerships, sign deals and advance project developments.

About Energy Capital&Power:

Energy Capital&Power is an Africa-focused global leading investment platform for the energy sector. Through a series of events, online content and investment reports, the company unites the entire energy value chain – from oil and gas exploration to renewable power – and facilitates global and intra-African investment and collaboration.