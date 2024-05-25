On May 24, 2024, the 11 round of the political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Kingdom of Morocco was held in Rabat (Morocco) under the joint chairmanship of the Special Representative of Ukraine for the Middle East and Africa Maksym Subkh and the Director General of the Directorate for European Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates of the Kingdom of Morocco Redouane Adghoghi.

The parties discussed in detail the current state and prospects for the development of Ukrainian-Moroccan cooperation, as well as topical issues of the regional and international agenda.

Maksym Subkh expressed his gratitude to the Kingdom of Morocco for the consistent support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The interlocutors positively evaluated the intensification of bilateral political contacts, the development of inter-parliamentary dialogue, the interaction within the framework of the UN and other international organizations. The special attention was paid to the development of the bilateral contractual legal framework and the strengthening of commercial and economic cooperation between Ukraine and the Kingdom of Morocco.

The Moroccan side was informed in detail about the Global Peace Summit, which is scheduled to be held on June 15-16, 2024 in Switzerland, as well as about the ways of implementing of the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in particular in terms of ensuring of the food security on the African continent.

By his turn, Redouane Adghoghi confirmed the Kingdom's principled position regarding the need for all countries, including the Russian Federation, to observe the provisions of the UN Charter and the fundamental principles of international law, in particular with respect for the sovereignty, the territorial integrity and the inviolability of the borders.

An arrangement has been reached to intensify the efforts to bring commercial, economic and sectoral cooperation to a qualitatively new level, simplifying formalities of the trade, organizing an exchange by the visits of the representatives of business and academic circles.

Maksym Subkh delivered the personal message from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Burita, and invited the Moroccan side to participate in the Global Peace Summit.

During his stay in Rabat, Maksym Soubkh also had meeting the Head of the parliamentary friendship group Morocco-Ukraine at the Chamber of Representatives Hassan El Bahi and with the members of this parliamentary group. The parties thoroughly discussed the prospects of intensifying of inter-parliamentary contacts at the level of the leadership of the Parliaments of the two countries and at the level of the Heads of parliamentary friendship groups.