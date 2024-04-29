The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita received on April 29, 2024 in Rabat, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad of the Republic of the Gambia, Mr. Mamadou Tangara bearer of a message to HM King Mohammed VI from the President of the Gambia, Mr. Adama Barrow.

In a statement to the press following the meeting, Mr. Tangara welcomed the excellent relations between Morocco and The Gambia, commending the Kingdom's considerable support, under the leadership of His Majesty the King, for the success of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit, scheduled for May 4 and 5 in The Gambia.

He reiterated The Gambia's willingness to work hand in hand with Morocco to achieve the goals set for a prosperous, united and stable Africa, stressing the importance of the Royal Atlantic Initiative, which guarantees stability and prosperity.

The Gambia’s top diplomat also took the opportunity to reaffirm his country's support for Morocco's territorial integrity and sovereignty over its entire territory, including the Moroccan Sahara.