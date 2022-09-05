​On August 30, 2022, Consul for Economy Indonesian Consulate General in Cape Town meet with Mr Fatieg Behardien, Chairman of Suburban Travel, who since 2010 has been present at Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) as well as opening tour packages for local visitors.

After the Covid-19 pandemic and with TEI 2022 being held again in person, Suburban Travel wants to open a tour like before to attend TEI and in this case explore cooperation with the Indonesian Consulate General in Cape Town.

Suburban Travel will promote its network and become a coordinator for the participants who will attend. The number of participants who will attend the promotion carried out by Suburban Travel will be informed to the Consulate General in Cape Town on a regular basis.

It is hoped that the cooperation between the Indonesian Consulate General in Cape Town and Suburban Travel can maximize the number of visitors at TEI 2022 and support the implementation of Indonesian Economic Diplomacy.​