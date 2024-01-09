Starting 2024, Indonesian Ambassador Sunarko held a meeting with the KUAI of the Chinese Embassy in Khartoum, Mr. Zhang Xianghua is located at the temporary office of the Chinese Embassy in Port Sudan, Red Sea State.

The meeting was intended to strengthen coordination and communication with foreign representatives in Sudan. Mr Zhang welcomed and appreciated the visit of Indonesian Ambassador Sunarko, which reflected the good cooperative relations between the two countries.

At the meeting, the Indonesian Ambassador to Khartoum and the KUAI of the Chinese Embassy shared information regarding the current development of the security situation in Sudan and the efforts of the two countries to provide humanitarian assistance to the Sudanese people affected by the war.

Both parties hope that the political situation and security stability will soon be realized in Sudan.​