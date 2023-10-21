Taking advantage of a visit to Jakarta in the context of consultation and assistance to the Sudanese Entrepreneurs' Trade Mission at Trade Expo Indonesia - TEI 2023, the Indonesian Ambassador to the Republic of Sudan Mr. Sunarko held a friendly meeting with the Sudanese Ambassador in Jakarta, YM. Dr. Yassir Mohamed Ali at the Sudanese Embassy Office in Jakarta.
During the coordination meeting, Indonesian Ambassador Sunarko expressed Indonesia's commitment to continue to establish and strengthen cooperative relations with Sudan in various fields, including mutual support in various multilateral forums, economic diplomacy and socio-cultural cooperation. The Indonesian Ambassador also hopes that people-to-people cooperation between the people of the two countries will continue to be improved and prays that the situation and conditions in Sudan will soon stabilize.
Meanwhile, Ambassador Yassir expressed his appreciation to the Indonesian Government for consistently continuing to support Sudan and facilitating various activities that are beneficial to both nations, including assisting Sudanese entrepreneurs at TEI 2023.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Khartoum, Sudan.