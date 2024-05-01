On April 30, commencing at 12:40 local time (April 30, 8:40 p.m. JST) for approximately 90 minutes, Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, who is visiting the Federal Republic of Nigeria, met with senior officials including women from international organizations and internally displaced women, who are working at the forefront of peacebuilding in North-East Nigeria.
- At the beginning, UN Women welcomed Minister Kamikawa's visit and explained that it is supporting vulnerable women in times of conflict and violence in line with Nigeria’s policies such as its national action plan related to Women, Peace and Security (WPS). Minister Kamikawa stated that she is promoting WPS as one of the major foreign policies and explained about Japanese stabilization efforts in the North-East Nigeria.
- Minister Kamikawa asked questions about the humanitarian and development situation on the ground in the North-East Nigeria and how internally displaced women are participating by themselves in the efforts of community stabilization and early recovery. In response, senior officials from the UN Women, UNDP, UNICEF, and other international organizations explained their efforts on WPS in the NorthEast Nigeria.
- Moreover, internally displaced women, referring to the desperate situation of their communities, explained that Japan’s support has improved their lives and has a positive impact on the status of women, and they are participating in efforts of stabilization and early recovery of their communities based on their experience as victim.
- Minister Kamikawa stated that she would continue to support the efforts to stabilize the North-East Nigeria by incorporating the perspective of WPS.