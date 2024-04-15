The 13th Edition of the Marché des Arts du Spectacle d’Abidjan (MASA) 2024 (the Abidjan Performing Arts Market) opens in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire on April 13, 2024. MASA is the meeting par excellence for performing arts on the African continent.

The ECOWAS delegation led by H.E. Fanta Cisse, the Resident Representative of ECOWAS to Côte d’Ivoire is participating at the MASA to promote the ECOWAS Festival of Arts and Culture; being co-organised with UEMOA and the Government of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire. The ECOFEST which is scheduled to hold in September 2024 in Abidjan, will promote integration, social cohesion, peace, and socio-economic and cultural development in the West African Region.

ECOWAS provides financial support and plays a crucial role in the overall organisation of the Abidjan Performing Arts Market (MASA). This shows the Community’s commitment to use arts and culture in the promotion of peace and regional integration.

MASA is a cultural development and production of quality shows, facilitation of the circulation of creators and their production in Africa and around the world, training of artists and operators in the production chain shows and the development of the performing arts sector (Music, Theatre, Dance, Comedy, Cirque, and Slam) on the African continent.

The opening ceremony was Chaired by H.E. Robert Beugré Mambé, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, other dignitaries at the ceremony include: H.E. Adama BICTOGO, the President of the National Assembly, Ministers and invited special guests from all over world.