Baboucarr Njie, Managing Director, Gambia National Petroleum Corporation, GNPC will participate as a speaker at the third edition of MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 (https://apo-opa.co/40yEG8w), taking place from November 21-22 in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

GNPC’s participation will assist in advancing Gambia’s energy agenda, with Njie’s participation poised to facilitate engagement with international energy investors while improving regional cooperation, creating cross-border fuel security and stability and bolstering investment in the mid-and downstream sectors.

Formerly the head of Policy Analysis at the Department of Geology and Commission of Petroleum of The Gambia, Baboucarr Njie, offered his knowledge as an economist to the Gambian government) to address the evolving landscape. Recognizing the huge potential of West Africa's oil and gas sector, particularly the MSGBC basin, he advocated for the establishment of a National Petroleum Corporation. His efforts resulted in the establishment of the Gambia National Petroleum Corporation in 2003, as well as steps to train petroleum engineers and improve expertise, ensuring that the country was prepared to face the sector's difficulties and potential.

“Nije’s participation at this year’s edition of MSGBC speaks to the important position The Gambia intends to play as the Engine of East African Growth. The Gambia is focused on boosting exploration and opening new oil and gas fields, and as the event enhances the country’s position as the nexus of West African energy development, the managing director’s participation will advance the relationships between MSGBC countries,” states Sandra Jeque, Energy Capital&Power International Conference Director.

Under the patronage of H.E. Mohamed Ould Cheik Ghazouani, President of the Republic of Mauritania in partnership with the Ministry of Petroleum, Energy and Mines, the Société Mauritanienne Des Hydrocarbures Et De Patromoine Minier (SMHPM), Perosen, Cos Petrogaz, and the African Energy Chamber, MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 will take place in Nouakchott, Mauritania, with the event serving as a catalyst for investment and multi-sector development in 2023.