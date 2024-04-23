On April 23, Special Representative of Ukraine for the Middle East and Africa Maksym Subkh had a meeting with the delegation of Kenyan political analysts and economic experts.

Maksym Subkh highlighted the role of Kenya as one of the reliable partners of Ukraine on the African continent and expressed hope for deepening comprehensive bilateral relations.

The Parties discussed the ways to enhance and further develop the Ukrainian-Kenyan relations in political, trade and economic fields. Special Representative expressed his gratitude to the Kenyan party for firm support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, particularly during the voting on the relevant resolutions in the UN General Assembly.

The Special Representative informed about major international effort exerted by Ukraine to liberate its territories from Russian invaders and have underlined the need to restore the full-hedged functioning of the Black Sea grain corridor.

On the top of that, the Kenyan delegation was informed about successful implementation of the President of Ukraine’s “Grain from Ukraine” humanitarian initiative, which has covered an increasing number of recipient countries in Africa and Asia.

For their part, representatives of the Kenyan delegation expressed interest in attracting Ukrainian investments and exchanging experience in fields of agriculture, digitalization, and innovation. They also underlined the importance of further deepening coordination aimed at effective countering the spread of Russian propaganda in Africa.