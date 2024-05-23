Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Rachid Talbi Alami, represented HM King Mohammed VI, on May 23, 2024 in N'Djamena, at the official inauguration ceremony of the President-elect of the Republic of Chad, Mr. Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno.

The official inauguration ceremony took place in the capital N'Djamena, in the presence of heads of state, heads of government, speakers of parliament, ministers and heads of delegation, members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Chad, and several other personalities.

During this ceremony, which was also attended by Morocco's Ambassador to Chad, Mr. Abdellatif Erroja, Mr. Talbi El Alami conveyed congratulations and greetings of HM King Mohammed VI to President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, and the Sovereign's commitment to working hand in hand for the development and stability of the African continent.

HM King Mohammed VI had sent a message of greetings and congratulations to the President of the Republic of Chad on the occasion of his election to his country's highest office.

In this message, the Sovereign expressed His warm congratulations and best wishes of success to the new Chadian Head of State.

“By expressing their confidence in you at this essential stage of the democratic transition process, the Chadian people have shown their gratitude for your commitment to defending their supreme interests and realizing their aspirations for greater progress and prosperity,” HM the King wrote in the message.

President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno earned 61% of the vote to win the presidential elections.