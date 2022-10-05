In 2019, the Maputo Accord for Peace and National Reconciliation was signed by President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi and Renamo opposition leader Ossufo Momade, formally putting an end to decades of conflict and insecurity. At its core is a special program to promote local development and socio-economic rehabilitation.

Known as DELPAZ (Local Development for Peace Consolidation), the €29 million programme was launched in October 2021 as part of the European Union's comprehensive support to consolidate the Peace and National Reconciliation Agreement.

Under the leadership of the Government of Mozambique and the support of the Austrian Development Agency (ADA), the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF), the DELPAZ Programme aims to promote of local economic development in communities previously affected by conflict in 14 districts of the Provinces of Manica, Sofala and Tete.

With a special focus on women, youth and demobilized persons of RENAMO and their families, DELPAZ contributes to a more equitable social and economic development across the country by developing investment activities in economic infrastructure, as well as improving access to public services and promoting technology and agricultural practices and entrepreneurship.

“As Mozambique's partners, we are well aware of the challenges ahead concerning reintegration and reconciliation; […] Peace and reconciliation can only be achieved through a thriving democracy and prosperity for the benefit of all Mozambican citizens”, Antonino Maggiore, European Union Ambassador to Mozambique.

Listening to the voices and needs of communities

The role of UNCDF in DELPAZ is to support the authorities in strengthening the inclusion of local voices and experiences in participatory planning processes and investment cycles, as a solid foundation for promoting lasting peace, national reconciliation and inclusive sustainable development.

According to Ramon Cervera, UNCDF Representative in Mozambique, “DELPAZ improves inclusive governance by providing capacity building and technical assistance to local governments and local consultative councils so that communities can actively participate in planning and budgeting exercises and be included in decentralized governance processes and decision-making.”

Around 1030 public servants have already been trained in governance matters through DELPAZ. Among them, provincial and district leaders, technicians from various levels of government, provincial assembly, political parties and communicators.

“Now, with peace consolidated, we can involve demobilized persons of RENAMO, bring them into the planning process and help them benefit from locally led development that listens to them”, Stella da Graça Pinto Novo Zeca, Secretary of State for the Province of Sofala.

Strengthening rural livelihoods

Through the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation, the DELPAZ Programme finances local social, economic and resilient development by reinforcing the presence of small and medium-sized companies that provide services and equipment for local populations to strengthen rural livelihoods in the Provinces of Manica and Tete.

Thanks to the collaboration of local governments, new opportunities are being identified for a more inclusive and equitable development of the selected districts, such as the provision of basic services at the community level, such as the availability of water in the most remote communities, improvement of the market and supply chains. of value and community resilience to climate change.

“AICS Maputo is proud to be part of the team behind the scenes, working together to improve so many lives in communities affected by conflict and contribute to more inclusive and equitable development at the local and national levels”, Paolo Enrico Sertoli, Director of AICS Maputo.

In Sofala Province, the Austrian Development Agency (ADA) has been working together with local authorities so that small producers and farmer cooperatives and small and medium-sized enterprises benefit from assistance and facilitation for integration into key value chains and markets; young people who receive training grants.

About 2,000 small farmers, 60% of them women, have already received seeds and agricultural tools and eight irrigation systems have been installed to improve the livelihoods and food and nutrition security of the communities. Further to this, small producers also received support to participate in agricultural fairs where they could exhibit their products and close new businesses.

“ADA is grateful and proud to work together with partners, district authorities and communities to contribute to better livelihoods, greater food security, peace and security in communities, to be more resilient to climate change, and to promote the economic inclusion of communities, women and the most vulnerable, so that they are not only beneficiaries, but also play a more prominent role in district planning and decision-making processes” - Michael Butschek, ADA team leader managing the DELPAZ Programme in Sofala.

Maputo Accord

Witnessed by former and current presidents of the African continent and supported by the United Nations, the African Union and the European Union, the Maputo Accord for Peace and National Reconciliation provides for a major political reform, including decentralization of power, greater transparency and more equitable allocation of resources and a program of Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR).

To support the implementation of the Peace Agreement, the Secretary-General of the United Nations appointed Mirko Manzoni as his Personal Envoy to Mozambique, then Swiss Ambassador and Chair of the Contact Group of the international community together with RENAMO and FRELIMO.

To date, 4,002 former Renamo combatants, out of a total of 5,221, have been covered by this process. Altogether, about 76% of all combatants have already been demobilized.