The President of the Republic, H.E. Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., today, attended the funeral of the late former Representative of District #9, Nimba County, Honorable Johnson Naagon Gwaikolo, held at the Tubman Memorial United Methodist Church in Paynesville.

The Liberian Chief Executive eulogized the fallen former lawmaker as a great statesman, lamenting that Gwaikolo's death is a huge loss, not only to his family and the people of Nimba County, but also to the nation.

In delivering his tribute at the funeral, President Boakai said that he and Gwaikolo had a long-standing relationship dating as far back as 1992 when they both returned to Monrovia after the cessation of hostilities.

He recalled that they were part of the Civil Society Organization known as the Movement for the Protection of Liberian Interests, in which the late Gwaikolo distinguished himself as a good man.

President Boakai spoke highly of Gwaikolo's achievements and contributions to the nation and people of Liberia.

He also highlighted the circumstances leading up to the former lawmaker's death, urging Liberians to join hands with the Government to reposition the country.

The President consoled the bereaved family and the people of Nimba County and prayed for the peaceful repose of Gwaikolo's soul.

The late former Representative passed away on February 19, 2024, at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Hospital at the age 68. His demise followed a brief period of illness.

It is worth noting that President Boakai a few days earlier visited the home of the late former Representative following his death to sympathize with his family and signed the Book of Condolence at the National Legislature.