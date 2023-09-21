On 20 September 2023, during the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, Krišjānis Kariņš, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Djibouti, Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia, Battsetseg Batmunkh.

At their meeting, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Latvia and Djibouti discussed the fragile security situation in Sudan and the Horn of Africa, which is affected by both military conflicts and climate change, and the food insecurity crisis. Krišjānis Kariņš thanked Djibouti for its role in the mediation efforts of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, and for its substantial support in the evacuation of the European Union citizens with the start of the military conflict in Sudan.

During the conversation, Krišjānis Kariņš underlined the condemning stance taken by Latvia against the Russian aggression against Ukraine and its global consequences, and demonstrated openness to seeking opportunities for the Baltic corridor as an alternative to bringing Ukrainian agricultural products to the world market.

During the meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia, the possibilities for developing bilateral cooperation between Latvia and Mongolia were discussed, including in the field of digitalisation, trade and education. The Foreign Ministers of the two countries also exchanged views on the Russian aggression against Ukraine and the global consequences it has led to.