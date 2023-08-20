Port Health Officers are our first line of defence against cross border disease outbreaks.
They are thus a critical during events that are occasioned by mass international arrivals such the ongoing #DevolutionConference and upcoming #AfricaClimateSummit.
Principal Secretary State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni visited the Eldoret International Airport Port Health Facility, on the sidelines of the #Devolutionconference . The purpose of the visit was to assess to assess emergency preparedness facility at the Point of Entry and Exit (POEs)
In a sitting with the Head of the Section Ms. Phylis Tobosei and the staff, they explored strategies for bolstering this service delivery points.
Port health officers are available to offer emergency health services at all entry points whether you are travelling by waterways, airways or land.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.