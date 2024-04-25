Nairobi City County Government (NCCG), in collaboration with the national government and partners, launched the World Immunization Week at Kibera DOS Ground in Kibra Sub County on April 24th, 2024.
This year’s World Immunization Week, scheduled from April 24th to 30th, commemorates 50 years of the Essential Programme on Immunization (EPI).
The event in Kenya honors 44 years of providing immunization services since the inception of the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI). Immunization stands as a cost-efficient and effective measure to safeguard the health of both children and adults.
World Immunization Week (WIW) is a global healthcare event celebrated annually in the last week of April, between April 24th and 30th. This year's theme of World Immunization Week is “Humanly Possible: Saving Lives through Immunization,” highlighting the significance of immunization and its contributions to eradicating smallpox, nearly eliminating polio, and ensuring more children survive than ever before.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.