Kenya today received provisional approval for the Yr. 2 PEPFAR Country Operational plan (COP) - USD 322,000,000 (KES43B) funding for HIV response whose implementation will run from 1 October 2024 to 30 September 2025. This was announced today during the COP 23 approval meeting, that took place between the Kenya Government represented by the CS, Ministry of Health – Hon. Nakhumicha S. Wafula, Office of the Global Aids Coordinator -Ambassador Dr. John Nkengasong; US Ambassador to Kenya, HE Meg Whitman; Kenya Chair of COP 23 Julia Martin; PEPFAR Country team through the respective agencies, CDC/ USAID, DOD; Council of Governors (COG); the civil society and MOH representatives including the Ag. Director General Health, National AIDS and STI Control Program and the National Syndemic Disease Control Council (NSDCC) among others.
During the meeting, the US Ambassador to Kenya, HE Meg Whitman, expressed confidence in Kenya’s ability to achieve epidemic control in the near future including ending AIDS in Children by 2027. Amb. Dr. John Nkengasong, the US Global AIDS Coordinator, while giving the provisional approval, lauded Kenya’s strong commitment and efforts in management of HIV and GOK transformation of the health sector through the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and Primary Health Care (PHC) platform which are a critical pillar to a sustainable HIV response. The speakers lauded the alignment of the proposed priorities and the collaboration between MOH, communities, counties and Kenya PEPFAR team reflected in the COP process and proposal. In her remarks the Cabinet Secretary reiterated the MOH commitment to steward the response and provide a conducive environment in the convergence of the HIV response in the context of UHC as the country accelerates the epidemic control efforts.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.